Beszel

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BeszelSimple, lightweight server monitoring

With Docker stats, historical data, and alerts.

What is Beszel?
Quickstart
GitHub
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Lightweight

Smaller and less resource-intensive than leading solutions.

Simple

Easy setup, no need for public internet exposure.

Docker / Podman stats

Tracks CPU, memory, and network usage history for each container.

Alerts

Configurable alerts for CPU, memory, disk, bandwidth, temperature, and system status.

Multi-user

Each user manages their own systems. Admins can share systems across users.

OAuth / OIDC

Supports multiple OAuth2 providers. Password authentication can be disabled.

Automatic backups

Save and restore data from disk or S3-compatible storage.

REST API

Use or update your data in your own scripts and applications.

Released under the MIT License