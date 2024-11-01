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With Docker stats, historical data, and alerts.
Smaller and less resource-intensive than leading solutions.
Easy setup, no need for public internet exposure.
Tracks CPU, memory, and network usage history for each container.
Configurable alerts for CPU, memory, disk, bandwidth, temperature, and system status.
Each user manages their own systems. Admins can share systems across users.
Supports multiple OAuth2 providers. Password authentication can be disabled.
Save and restore data from disk or S3-compatible storage.
Use or update your data in your own scripts and applications.